Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he voted for Ronald Reagan in 2020 election

Hogan, who is term-limited, has said he will consider running for president in 2024.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he voted for the late Ronald Reagan for president, instead of President Donald Trump.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Hogan told the newspaper in an interview that he cast his ballot by mail last week for the former president as a write-in candidate.

As a moderate Republican in a heavily Democratic state, Hogan hasn’t been reluctant to criticize Trump. The governor voted for his father, Larry Hogan Sr., for president instead of Trump in 2016.

A poll this month by Goucher College found that Democrat Joe Biden was leading Trump in Maryland 61% to 30%.

