GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - When voters head to the polls on November 6, they will be asked to vote on Proposal 2, which is an effort to end gerrymandering -- the manipulation of voting maps for political gain.

Tuesday evening community leaders will hold a town hall meeting to discuss the problems caused by gerrymandering and a proposed solution for Michigan voters that will appear on the November 6 ballot.

Currently, politicians and lobbyists draw voting maps behind closed doors. Voters Not Politicians is working to amend the state Constitution to establish an Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission that would empower voters to draw district lines through a series of open meetings.

Town hall details:

WHEN: Tuesday, October 16, 2018 at 7:00–8:00 p.m.

WHERE: Kent District Library | 2870 Jacksmith Ave SE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49546

WHY: To inform voters about Proposal 2, an amendment to the Michigan State Constitution to reform the process for redrawing congressional and state legislative district boundaries through an Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM