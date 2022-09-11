Lisa Knight unseats incumbent Joe Jones in GR Second Ward commission race

In the city's Second Ward, which encompasses all of the northeast sides, incumbent Joe Jones was unseated by challenger Lisa Knight.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There are three new commissioners for the city of Grand Rapids.

Knight is the executive director of the Girls Choral Academy. She's an active member of the community, having served in leadership positions for many organizations including as the chair for the African American Arts and Music Festival.

Knight says she ran to be a fighter for her constituents.

"It's not about, you know, having a title, but it's really about supporting the community and doing the best possible work," she said. "And to do that you have to listen, you have to hear where people are. And I think I have a genuine heart to really do the work."

Knight says her hope is to find out how people are feeling and the most significant concerns that need to be addressed.

In a statement posted to Facebook, Jones, who served for six years, writes, "I want to give a shout out, big ups, and congratulations to my opponent and the next 2nd Ward City Commissioner, Lisa Knight, for a well-run campaign! I'll be praying for her success and prosperity as she steps onto the dais at City Hall."

