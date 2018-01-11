GRAND HAVEN, Mich. - Lisa Posthumus Lyons, candidate to become Michigan’s Lieutenant Governor, will be a featured guest at a Ladies Night Out event in Grand Haven on Nov. 1.

Hosted by West Michigan Republicans, the Ladies Night Out event will feature Lyons’ comments about the campaign, a wine and cheese happy hour, chair massages and a fashion show.

“No one in west Michigan works harder than our women voters. In spite of the media’s constant drum beat saying the opposite, women support Republican candidates,” said Diane Schindlbeck, founder of West Michigan Republicans. “This exciting event will offer a few minutes of relaxation for our woman friends. But be clear. The main event is to be educated about the opportunity to elect Lisa Posthumus Lyons and her running mate Bill Schuette, candidate for Governor. It will be informative and fun. Join us!”

The WMR event will begin at 5 p.m. at The Dark Room at The Kirby House located at 2 Washington in Grand Haven.

WMR’s Ladies Night Out event is complimentary and open to the public, but registration is required. Click here to register.

