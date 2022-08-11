Michigan's Proposal 3 live map results

See a breakdown of Michigan's votes for and against Proposal 3 as they come in with our live updated interactive map.

DETROIT — Voters in Michigan decided whether to vote yes or no on Proposal 3, also known as the Right to Reproductive Freedom Initiative.

If passed, the term reproductive freedom would be defined as "the right to make and effectuate decisions about all matters relating to pregnancy, including but not limited to prenatal care, childbirth, postpartum care, contraception, sterilization, abortion care, miscarriage management, and infertility care."

Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Here is a breakdown of Michigan's votes for and against Proposal 3 in the interactive map below.

Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available on election night.

