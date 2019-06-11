LOWELL, Mich. — Voters in Lowell decided not to pass a ballot proposal which would allow the city to collect an income tax in order to make road repairs.

The proposal failed with 61% of residents voting against it.

The city said other options had been reviewed, including the elimination, closure or sale of some current programs and assets such as eliminating the police department, closing the Kent District Library branch and selling Lowell Light & Power, before approving the income tax ballot proposal.

City Manager Mike Burns told 13 ON YOUR SIDE in September that without the income tax, the roads and infrastructure in Lowell will just continue to deteriorate.

