Many Michigan residents still vote in-person for primary

The election was marked by a surge of mail-in absentee ballots during the coronavirus pandemic.
NOVI, Mich. — More than 1 million Michigan voters have cast absentee ballots in the state’s primary election. 

But there were still those who chose to vote in-person on Tuesday, including Irma Ramirez. The 73-year-old Novi resident said Tuesday that she wanted to make sure her voice was heard after voting at the Detroit suburb’s Civic Center complex. 

Uyoung Suggs also voted in-person, but for a different reason. The 40-year-old from Novi said she lost track of time and didn’t request a mail-in ballot by the deadline. Still, Suggs said she felt safe while voting. 

