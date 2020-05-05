The May 5 election looks a little different this year with most people submitting their vote by mail because of the coronavirus.

However, about 50 communities in the state are still holding an election for important, time sensitive items, mainly for school operating millages and bonds.

The Michigan Secretary of State mailed ballot applications to every registered voter in jurisdictions with an election. However, one polling place will still remain open in each jurisdiction for people who need to register to vote or need to vote in person.

►What's on my ballot?

Here's what's on ballots in West Michigan.

Byron Center Public Schools Bonding Proposal - $80,185,000 in tax bonds to build a new elementary school and make updates to school facilities.

Comstock Park Schools Millage Renewal - A renewal on a millage of 18 mills on all property for operating expenses. It will be renewed for 10 years.

Godwin Heights Bonding Proposal - $13,975,000 in tax bonds to update school facilities and equipment.

Kelloggsville Public Schools Sinking fund millage proposal - A millage proposal to create a sinking fund for repairs of school building, security improvements and upgrading technology. It will be for 10 years.

Kenowa Hills Schools Bonding Proposal - $67,000,000 in tax bonds for updating school facilities.

Northview Public Schools Bonding Proposal - $36,675,000 in tax bonds to update school facilities.

Norton Shores Public Safety Millage - A renewal on a 2 mills public safety millage to last 10 years starting in 2021.

Muskegon Public Schools Bonding Proposal 1 - $94,110,000 tax bond to build a new school building and make updates to facilities.

Muskegon Public Schools Bonding Proposal 2 - $11,670,000 tax bond to build an auxiliary gym addition to the high school building and additional facilities updates.

Casnovia Township Recall Election - In Casnovia Township two township officials face recall for their support of a large wind farm project that has since stalled. Voters will decide if Casnovia Township Clerk Jannie Powell and Trustee Daniel Winell will keep their current positions. Carrie Schuman is running as a clerk replacement and Steven Sower Jr. is running for trustee.

Hopkins Public Schools Sinking fund millage - A millage of 1.6 mils for 10 years to create a sinking fund for the construction or repair of school buildings, for security improvements or upgrading technology.

Otsego Public Schools Bonding Proposal - $22,930,000 million tax bond for building a pool at the high school and other facilities improvements.

City of Grant Headlee Override - A renewal on a millage to restore an operating millage to 12 mills, which was rolled back by the Headlee Amendment.

Grant Public Schools Bonding Proposal - $17,470,000 tax bond for upgrades to facilities.

Big Rapids Public Schools Operating Millage proposal - A renewal of a millage of 18 mills of all property except principal residence and other property exempt by the law, for operating expenses.

Cedar Public Schools Bond Proposal - $68,000,000 tax bond to upgrade facilities.

Morley Stanwood Community Schools Millage Renewal - A renewal of a millage of 18 mills of all property except principal residence and other property exempt by the law, for operating expenses.

