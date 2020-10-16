Mayor Bliss endorses Gary Peters during campaign event in Grand Rapids

Mayor Rosalynn Bliss endorsed Sen. Gary Peters during a early voting event Friday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss endorsed Sen. Gary Peters on Friday.

Her endorsement came during a "Go Vote with Gary" campaign event in Grand Rapids meant to promote early voting.

Peters' campaign also launched an online voting portal where Michiganders can find information on where and how to vote.

Earlier this month, Peters' campaign announced it had raised for than $14 million in the previous three months, setting a record for a Democratic Senate candidate and eclipsing his $5.2 million haul in the second quarter.

Peters is a one-term incumbent, seeking his first re-election. He is one of two incumbent Democrats running in a state that Donald Trump won in 2016. John James is a military veteran and business owner who previously ran for U.S. Senate in 2018, but lost to Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D).

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.