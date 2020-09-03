MICHIGAN, USA — The Grand Rapids mayor is among 93 Michigan leaders who are endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination, it was announced Monday, one day before Michigan's primary election.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss's endorsement was announced alongside former Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell's and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor's.

Grand Rapids Mayor Bliss

“Every day in Grand Rapids and throughout our state, we’re building, we’re innovating and we’re working hard for everyone in our communities. We’ve been through challenging times, but we’ve never given up or lost hope,” said Bliss.

“Joe Biden understands us because working America isn’t just where he comes from — it’s who he is. That’s why when President Obama tasked him with handling the auto bailout, he never gave up on us and together, we got back on our feet. It’s time for us to fight for Joe Biden like he fought for us, and just like he will when he’s our next President of the United States.”

Former Kalamazoo Mayor Hopewell

“We need a president who doesn’t just promise a brighter future, but knows what it means to deliver, just like we do in Kalamazoo every day,” said Hopewell.

“Our communities deserve leadership that understands that the foundation of stronger generations is built on prosperity. That makes sure every child has the opportunity to access quality health care and education — no matter where they come from — is critical. We deserve a president who’s not only dedicated himself to results, but who served our first African American president, supporting and encouraging policies to bring our kids and our nation forward. That’s Joe Biden — and I’m proud to support him as our next president of the United States.”

Lansing Mayor Schor

“Lansing isn’t just the seat of our democracy in Michigan — it’s a place where manufacturers to health care providers to those who manufacture life-saving vaccines work hard every day, helping our families thrive and our communities prosper. Joe Biden understands the challenges working people in Lansing face, and what they need to continue propelling our country forward,” said Schor.

“I believe in Joe Biden because he’s never turned his focus from the people of Lansing and he’ll never stop fighting for the opportunities and future we deserve.”

These Michigan mayor's endorsements are among 93 Michigan leaders who also announced they're supporting Biden, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who made the announcement on March 5.

RELATED: Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorses Joe Biden for president

Whitmer joined Biden in Grand Rapids Monday as he campaigned for his presidency one day before the state's primary election.

RELATED: Joe Biden pushes his healthcare plan at Grand Rapids facility

Related Video:

More election stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.