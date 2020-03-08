Michigan adapts to absentee ballot influx before primary

Michigan is seeing more absentee ballots than ever before.

LANSING, Mich. — On the eve of the Tuesday Primary, despite numerous concerns over the changing election process this year, election officials have prepared for whatever tomorrow brings.

Michigan is navigating uncharted waters as more absent voter ballots have been cast than in any other election in state history, according to the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office, and clerks figure out how to process the influx of ballots and manage to safely have in-person voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Through the spending of federal funds, recruitment efforts and local clerks being flexible to change, Michigan is adapting to a new election model and testrunning for the November presidential election.

