LANSING — An open seat for the top spot in Michigan government has drawn nine candidates for the Aug. 7 primary election.

An additional five candidates are still in the hunt for governor for the Nov. 6 general election as well. Parties that are not on the primary ballot, such as the Green Party, can still nominate a general election candidate at a party convention.

The field, which once numbered 20, was slimmed down in April, when major party candidates had to file required signatures to get their names on ballots.

The governor serves a four-year term and is paid $159,300 a year, plus a $54,000 expense allowance.

Voter guide: See who's on your ballot in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties

Republicans (4)

Brian Calley

Background: Calley, 40, of Portland has been the lieutenant governor of Michigan since 2011. He earlier served two terms in the state House and two terms with the Ionia County Board of Commissioners.

Lt. Gov. Brian Calley (Photo: Detroit Free Press)

In 2017, Calley spearheaded a ballot initiative — which is still pending — to make Michigan's Legislature part-time. A former banker, Calley has also touted his work with Gov. Rick Snyder on corporate tax cuts and other policies he says have propelled "an incredible Michigan comeback."

Calley has a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University, a master's of business administration from Grand Valley State University, and a master's in public administration from Harvard University.

"The 2018 election will be decided on who has the best plan to bring Michigan to the next level," Calley said in announcing his candidacy in November.

Calley is married with three children.

Website:www.briancalley.com

Patrick Colbeck

Background: Colbeck, 52, has been a state senator since 2011. He is an aerospace engineer who touts his work on making Michigan a right-to-work state and his plans to build longer-lasting roads, reduce health care costs and eliminate the state personal income tax. He has clashed with GOP Senate leadership, which removed his committee assignments in October.

Patrick Colbeck (Photo: Detroit Free Press)

Colbeck holds bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Michigan.

In June, Colbeck described as "utterly disgraceful" Snyder's veto of a bill he sponsored to create a "Choose Life" license plate to support a fund controlled by Right to Life of Michigan.

Colbeck is married and lives in Canton.

Website:www.colbeckforgovernor.com

Dr. Jim Hines

Background: Hines, 62, of Saginaw Township is a medical doctor who has delivered thousands of babies and is making his first run for political office. The first candidate for governor to file his nominating signatures, Hines worked four years as a missionary in the Central African Republic, running hospitals and urgent care centers. He wants to improve Michigan's job climate, protect the environment and improve infrastructure.

Dr. Jim Hines (Photo: Luke Freeman)

Hines has a bachelor's degree in chemistry and biology and a medical degree, both from Indiana University.

"Providing a good education to every child in Michigan is the most important thing that can be done for the future of Michigan," Hines said.

Hines is married with seven children.

Website:www.hines4michigan.com

Bill Schuette

Background: Schuette, 64, of Midland has served as Michigan attorney general since 2011. He is a former judge of the Michigan Court of Appeals, state senator, director of the Michigan Department of Agriculture, and member of Congress. He has pledged to cut Michigan income taxes and bring the state more and better-paying jobs.

Attorney General Bill Schuette (Photo: Ryan Garza/Detroit Free Press)

Schuette has a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University and a law degree from the University of San Francisco.

"Michigan needs leaders who are laser-focused on jobs," Schuette said in announcing his candidacy in September. "More jobs, more paychecks, and more people."

Schuette is married with two children.

Website:www.billschuette.com

Democrats (3)

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed

Background: El-Sayed, 33, of Shelby Township is a medical doctor and former director of the Detroit Health Department. He is a Rhodes Scholar and former public health professor who says state government has failed to make needed investments in the environment, education and the economy.

Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (Photo: Regina H. Boone, Detroit Free Press)

El-Sayed has a bachelor's of science from U-M, a master's and doctoral degree in public health from Oxford, and a medical degree from Columbia University.

"Gridlock, unimaginative leadership, and a callous disregard for our most vulnerable have left us with government we cannot trust," El-Sayed said on his campaign website.

El-Sayed is married with one child.

Website:www.abdulformichigan.com

Shri Thanedar

Background: Thanedar, 62, of Ann Arbor is a businessman and entrepreneur who has owned and managed several companies in the chemical and pharmaceutical testing field. The political newcomer has contributed close to $6 million of his own money to his campaign for governor. He wants to end corporate welfare for big corporations and help small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Shri Thanedar (Photo: Junfu Han, Detroit Free Press)

Thanedar has a master's degree from the University of Bombay and a doctorate in polymer chemistry from the University of Akron.

"Together, we will bring a new governing culture to Lansing," Thanedar said on his website. "We will require ethics and transparency and fight back against the influence of billionaires."

Thanedar is married with two children.

Website:www.shri2018.com

Gretchen Whitmer

Background: Whitmer, 46, of East Lansing is an attorney and former minority leader in the Michigan Senate and state representative. She served as Ingham County Prosecutor for the last six months of 2016 after the resignation of Stuart Dunnings III. She says she is running to protect children and workers' rights, level the playing field, and hold government accountable.

Gretchen Whitmer (Photo: handout photo)

Whitmer has a bachelor's degree in education and a law degree from Michigan State University.

"A good education is the foundation for growing the economy and I will fight for our students to get the education they need to compete in a global economy," Whitmer said on her campaign website.

Whitmer is married with five children.

Website: www.gretchenwhitmer.com

Libertarians (2)

Bill Gelineau

Background: Gelineau, 58, of Lowell, who owns a title insurance company in Grand Rapids wants voters to "get past the notion that there is this binary choice" between the two major parties when voting for governor. A former chairman of the Libertarian Pary in Michigan, Gelineau favors a system of "ranked voting," where voters can select multiple candidates on their ballots, in order of preference.

Bill Gelineau (Photo: handout photo)

Gelineau graduated from Riverview Community High School in Wayne County. He studied at U-M and Wayne State University, but did not get a degree.

"Electing a Libertarian would shock the world," Gelineau said.

Gelineau is married with six children.

Website:www.ComeTogetherMichigan.org

John Tatar

Background: Tatar, 69, of Redford owns a construction company and is a former high school teacher who reached the rank of lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve. He believes the people should be in charge of Michigan and state employees, including the governor, should be servants working for them.

John Tatar (Photo: handout photo)

Tatar has bachelor's and master's degrees in education from Wayne State University.

"I've had it with those that are running," Tatar said. "There isn't a person in the group that knows the republic, knows their duty, knows their job."

Tatar is divorced with two children.

Website:www.johnjtatar.com

Other (5)

Keith Butkovich (Natural Law Party)

Background: Butkovich, 33, of Wayne, a manager in a retail store, said government is overbearing and spending and taxes are too high. He ran unsuccessfully for the Wayne County Commission in 2012, Wayne County Executive in 2014, and for Congress in the 4th District in 2016.

Keith Butkovitch (Photo: handout photo)

Butkovich graduated from Lamphere High School in Madison Heights.

"I know I'm the long shot, but like in horse racing, when the long shot pays off, it pays of big," Butkovich said.

Butkovich is single and has no children.

Website: none

Ryan Henry Cox (no party affiliation)

Background: Cox, 30, of Clawson, is an education consultant and freelance writer who has developed a teaching system and contracts with a learning company based in Troy. Cox said he is running to educate and challenge the two-party system and will be releasing a series of policy essays on topics such as education, the economy, marijuana, prisons, and health care.

Ryan Henry Cox (Photo: handout photo)

Cox has a bachelor's degree from Wayne State University.

"I have no traditional adviseors," Cox said. "I just listen to every citizen who has something to say. Arm-chair politicians often have great ideas."

Cox is single and has one child.

Website: www.migov2018.com

Larry Hutchinson (no party affiliation)

Background: Hutchinson, 45, a Lansing writer, has been a frequent but unsuccessful candidate for City Council and other elected posts in the Lansing area. He said he is campaigning to return government to the people.

Hutchinson attended high school in Flint and studied at U-M Flint but has not earned a degree.

"I think all elections should be publicly funded — the money should be taken out of politics," Hutchinson said.

Hutchinson is divorced with three children.

Website: none

Jennifer Kurland (Green Party)

Background: Kurland, 36, of Redford, is president of the Redford Union School Board and who has worked in banking and as a field manager for Clean Water Action. She considers herself a democratic socialist and hosts a radio show, The Offensive Feminist with Jenny K, on Cave Radio Broadcasting.

Jennifer Kurland (Photo: handout photo)

Kurland has a bachelor's degree in political science and public affairs from Wayne State University.

"Flint must be made whole," after the lead contamination of the city's drinking water, Kurland said on her website. "The people of Flint have waited for far too long for a resolution to this crisis."

Kurland is single with no children.

Website:www.kurland4michigan.com

Todd Schleiger (no party affiliation)

Background: Schleiger, 51, of Lake Orion, is a dispatcher for a trucking company who has worked 35 years in the transportation industry. He believes the two-party system is broken. He wants to significantly increase spending on K-12 education and make college more affordable for state residents.

Todd Schleiger (Photo: handout photo)

Schleiger graduated from Davison High School near Flint.

"What I will bring to Michigan will be accountability, equality and integrity," Schleiger said in a campaign policy statement.

Scheiger is married with seven children.

Website:www.schleigerforgovernor2018.com

Contact Paul Egan: 517-372-8660 or pegan@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @paulegan4.

© 2018 Detroit Free Press