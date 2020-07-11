Michigan leaders react to the election of Joe Biden

Biden has surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Associated Press has called the U.S. presidential election for former Vice President Joe Biden after calling Pennsylvania at 11:25 a.m. Saturday.

Biden has surpassed the 270 electoral vote threshold to take the White House and become the 46th president of the United States. Following this announcement, Michigan leaders have started to publicly react.

U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-Mich.):

"Joe Biden and Kamala Harris made history today and I’m proud to join them as we work to unite our country and build a more prosperous future for all Americans. Together, we can defeat coronavirus, ensure health care protections for people with pre-existing conditions, put working families before special interests, and boost Michigan manufacturing. It is clear we need to heal our country from the politics of division and hyperpartisanship and that will be our mandate as we look ahead and start to build back better.”

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.):

“After a long, challenging campaign, the people of Michigan and America have made our voices heard. And I truly believe that whether you voted for him or not, President Biden will be a president for all Americans. We have no time to lose. Our nation faces a host of issues—from a deadly pandemic, to the resulting economic fallout, to the climate crisis. These issues do not just affect red states or blue states—they affect us all. I cannot think of anyone better than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to lead us as we tackle these challenges together.”

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (L-Cascade Township)

"Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden. I’ll say exactly what I said to President-elect Trump four years ago: Let’s work together to defend liberty, the Rule of Law, and the Constitution."

Fred Upton, US House Representative (MI-6):

We have to find a way to come together, bridge divisions, and focus on solutions that help the millions who are struggling. I am raising my hand and committing to working with President-elect Biden and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle in Congress to do exactly that. pic.twitter.com/EXWLWKmBdp — Fred Upton #WearYourMask (@RepFredUpton) November 7, 2020

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

“I want to congratulate President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris on their hard-fought win in this election. I look forward to working with both of them as we continue to fight the spread of COVID-19, work to rebuild our economy, and save lives. Now, with the election behind us, it is time for the American people to unite against our common enemy: COVID-19. This virus has ravaged our country, infecting over 200,000 Michiganders and killing over 7,500. Our hospitalizations and deaths are on the rise, and we are recording a record number of cases each day in Michigan and across the country. It is all of our responsibility to do everything in our power to protect our families, frontline workers, and small businesses. To the people of Michigan: I urge you to wear a mask, maintain safe physical distancing, wash your hands frequently, and get your flu vaccine. To our newly elected leaders, from the White House down to the Michigan State Legislature, let’s roll up our sleeves, work together, and beat this virus once and for all.”

