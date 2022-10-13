Michigan 2022 midterm election voting guide

Here is everything you need to know about voting in Michigan's 2022 midterm election.

MICHIGAN, USA — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan midterm election.

This midterm election will include the choice for governor between incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and her GOP challenger, Tudor Dixon.

Along with the gubernatorial race, Democratic Attorney General incumbent Dana Nessel and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson will be facing off against the GOP Attorney General challenger Matthew DePerno and GOP Secretary of State challenger Kristina Elaine Karamo.

Two seats of the Michigan Supreme Court are also up for grabs among two Republican candidates, two Democratic candidates and one Libertarian candidate.

The midterm election also features candidates from different parties facing off against one another to determine who will represent their constituents at the state and national levels.

Midterm elections can also include millage proposals and nonpartisan primary elections for local offices.

The midterm election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Helpful links for Nov. 8 midterm election

Click here to find out what is on your ballot.

Click here to find out if you are registered to vote.

Click here to find out how to register to vote.

Click here to find your polling place.

Click here to find out where to drop off your absentee ballot.

Click here to find more helpful links.

You can register to vote on election day at your clerk's office with proof of residency until 8 p.m.

You have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 8 to return your absentee ballot to your designated drop box or local clerk’s office by hand.

