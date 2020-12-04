LANSING, Mich. — Do you want a front seat to democracy?

The state of Michigan is looking for people to serve as workers in the May 5 local elections.

Many older residents who have served in the past are staying home to avoid the risk of getting the coronavirus.

The local elections will be conducted primarily by mail, but workers are needed to process and count ballots and staff clerk offices.

All registered voters are eligible to serve as election workers.

A website where people can fill out a form is at Michigan.gov/DemocracyMVP. The secretary of state will share the information with local clerks who need help.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.