The 2020 presidential primary season is in full swing, and several early voting states have already had their say on who they want to be on the November ballot.

Before Michiganders cast their ballots, 18 other states will vote in their primaries—including 14 on Super Tuesday, March 3.

When is the Michigan primary?

The 2020 Michigan presidential primary is on March 10. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

►Find your polling location here.

How does voting in the primary work?

When voting in a presidential primary, you can only get a ballot for one political party. You do not need to be a registered Republican or Democrat to vote, but you do need to indicate in writing which party ballot you want for voting. A ballot will then be given to you based on your choice.

Can I vote absentee?

Michigan now allows no-reason absentee voting, which means anyone can request an absentee ballot and vote before election day. An absentee ballot needs to be requested no later than 5 p.m. Friday, March 6 if you want it mailed to you. You can also get one up until 4 p.m. on Monday, March 9 in person.

After receiving your ballot, you have until 8 p.m. on election day to fill it out and return it to the clerk's office. The ballot can be mailed back to the clerk, but it just needs to get there by election day. Or it can be dropped off in-person.

RELATED: Absentee ballots now available for March presidential primary election

Can I still register to vote before the primary?

You can register to vote up until the day of the primary. Starting Feb. 25, however, you will have to register in person with a local clerk.

RELATED: Michigan primary election ballot questions answered

Who is on the ballot?

The state finalized the list of candidates that would be on the ballot in December. This means that some candidates who have dropped out of the race will still be on the ballot. Here is a list of everyone who is still in the race.

What else is on the ballot?

Certain precincts may have local proposals on the ballot, like road millages, bonds for school funding or marijuana ordinances. You can see a sample ballot for your precinct here.

Here is where each county lists the ballot proposals:

Have more questions about the Michigan primary? Check out the Secretary of State's FAQs.

