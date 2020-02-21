GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan's primary election will be held on Tuesday, March 10. To prepare voters for primary day, 13 ON YOUR SIDE took some questions to Kent County Election Director, Gerrid Uzarski.

Any registered voter is eligible to participate in the primary election. Here are some things voters should know before they cast their vote.

Is the Michigan an open or closed primary state?

It's actually a semi-closed primary state. That means that voters aren't required to vote along party lines, but voters do have to choose between a Democratic or Republican ballot ahead of casting their primary vote.

"In Michigan for the presidential primary, each voter will select a style as they enter the precinct or they request an absentee ballot," says Uzarski. "And that means they're either going to pick a Republican or Democratic ballot."

Upon arrival at the polling station, voters can choose only one ballot. Also, it doesn't matter which party you are registered with; you can select either ballot on primary day.

Absentee voters have already received their style ballot. But what if you changed your mind and want to cast your vote for the other party candidate?

Voters can 'spoil' or decide to switch their primary ballot by visiting their local clerk office by 4 p.m. on Monday, March 9.

The ballots include a long list of candidate names, including candidates that are no longer running for office. Voters will not receive an updated ballot prior to primary election day, so voters need to determine which candidates are still running before casting a vote.

Are absentee ballots less important than ballots cast at the polling place? The Kent County Clerk's office says that is a common misconception.

"The big myth in elections are that your absentee voter ballots won't count unless the race gets close, and that couldn't be further from the truth," Uzarski says. "We count every ballot. Whether it's in the precinct or absent voter."

For absentee ballots, remember to sign the back of the green absentee ballot return envelope. A vote won't be counted without a signature on that line. Voters heading to the polling place should remember to bring a state issued ID, even if the ID is not issued by the state of Michigan. To find out where voters are registered to vote, visit the Michigan Voter Information Center.

