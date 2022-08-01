Aug. 2 Michigan primary election voting guide

Here is everything you need to know about voting in Michigan's 2022 primary election.

MICHIGAN, USA — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Michiganders will line up at polling locations throughout the state to cast their votes in the 2022 Michigan primary election.

A primary election features candidates facing off against members of their own party to determine who will appear on November's general election ballot.

Primary elections can also include millage proposals and nonpartisan primary elections for local offices.

Michigan's partisan primary elections are open primaries (excluding presidential primaries, which are closed), meaning that voters will not have to choose a party affiliation prior to receiving their ballot.

Every ballot will contain all political parties and their candidates. However, voters are only allowed to vote in a single party's primary and will have their entire ballot voided if votes are cast in more than one party's primary.

All nonpartisan primary elections can be voted in regardless of which party's primary voters chose to vote in.

The primary election is on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Helpful links for Aug. 2 primary election

Click here to find out what is on your ballot.

Click here to find out if you are registered to vote.

Click here to find out how to register to vote.

Click here to find your polling place.

Click here to find out where to drop off your absentee ballot.

Click here to find more helpful links.

You can register to vote on election day at your clerk's office with proof of residency until 8 p.m.

You have until 8 p.m. on Aug. 2 to return your absentee ballot to your designated drop box or local clerk’s office by hand.

