Michigan Republicans pass bills to add voter ID requirements

The bills are among Republican-sponsored measures to tighten voting rules in states.
LANSING, Mich. — Republicans who control the Michigan Senate have passed legislation to mandate a photo ID to vote in person and add identity requirements for people who want to vote by mail. 

The bills are among Republican-sponsored measures to tighten voting rules in states. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would veto the bills if they reach her desk, but the GOP could sidestep her with a maneuver letting the Legislature enact ballot proposals. 

Michigan voters without a photo ID can sign an affidavit to vote. Under the legislation, they'd vote a provisional ballot and have to later verify their identity for it to count.

