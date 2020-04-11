Michigan Senate race between Peters, James too early to call

John James is aiming to be the first Michigan Republican to win a U.S. Senate seat in a quarter-century.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s Senate race between incumbent Democrat Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James was too early to call Wednesday morning, with many votes still uncounted.

The contest may shape which party controls the Senate, where the GOP now has the majority.

James is aiming to be the first Michigan Republican to win a U.S. Senate seat in a quarter-century.

Peters is seeking a second term. He’s a former congressman, state senator, lottery commissioner and investment adviser.

James runs his family’s automotive logistics business and flew helicopters during combat missions in Iraq.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.