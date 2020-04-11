x
Michigan Senate race between Peters, James too early to call

John James is aiming to be the first Michigan Republican to win a U.S. Senate seat in a quarter-century.
FILE - In this combination of 2018 and 2019 file photos are, from left, Democratic U.S. Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Republican U.S. Senate candidate John James. James raised more than $3 million in the last quarter, at least $500,000 more than Peters. A group launched a 2020 ballot initiative Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, to expand Michigan's civil rights law to include anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people, a step that would put the issue to voters if the Republican-led Legislature does not pass the measure. (AP Photos, File)

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan’s Senate race between incumbent Democrat Gary Peters and Republican challenger John James was too early to call Wednesday morning, with many votes still uncounted.

The contest may shape which party controls the Senate, where the GOP now has the majority.

James is aiming to be the first Michigan Republican to win a U.S. Senate seat in a quarter-century.

Peters is seeking a second term. He’s a former congressman, state senator, lottery commissioner and investment adviser.

James runs his family’s automotive logistics business and flew helicopters during combat missions in Iraq. 

