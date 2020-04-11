ABC projects Joe Biden will win Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — ABC projects Democratic candidate Joe Biden will win Michigan, giving him the state’s 16 electoral votes.
Michigan became a deeply contentious battleground state after President Donald Trump flipped the state in 2016. He beat Hillary Clinton with a narrow margin of less than 11,000 votes.
Because of that, Michigan was a state that both candidates made repeated visits to in the weeks leading up to the election.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.