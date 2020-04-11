ABC projects Joe Biden will win Michigan

ABC projects that Biden will flip the swing state blue.

MICHIGAN, USA — ABC projects Democratic candidate Joe Biden will win Michigan, giving him the state’s 16 electoral votes.

Michigan became a deeply contentious battleground state after President Donald Trump flipped the state in 2016. He beat Hillary Clinton with a narrow margin of less than 11,000 votes.

Because of that, Michigan was a state that both candidates made repeated visits to in the weeks leading up to the election.

