Election Results | Michigan's 2nd Congressional District Republican primary

MICHIGAN, USA — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Michiganders will vote in the primary election. By process of elimination, the winner of each party's race will move on to the November General Election.

In Michigan's 2nd Congressional US District, John Moolenaar is facing off against Tom Norton.

The winner of that race will take on unopposed Democrat candidate Jerry Hilliard in November.

