Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District | John Gibbs vs. Hillary Scholten results

Republican John Gibbs takes on Democrat Hillary Scholten for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District seat.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — John Gibbs is a Trump-backed candidate for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District. He ousted Republican Congressman Peter Meijer in the primary and faces Democrat Hillary Scholten for the seat on Election Day.

Results will start coming in after the polls close at 8 p.m.

Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available on election night.

