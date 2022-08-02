Election Results | Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District

Congressman Peter Meijer is up for reelection, and he faces former Trump administration official John Gibbs.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On Tuesday, Aug. 2, Michiganders will vote in the primary election. By process of elimination, the winner of each party's race will move on to the November General Election.

Freshman Congressman Peter Meijer, a Republican, is challenged by Trump-endorsed John Gibbs.

Just days after Meijer was sworn into office in 2021, rioters stormed the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6 as a joint session was voting to certify Joe Biden as president.

Meijer voted to impeach Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection. Gibbs held roles in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and was tapped as acting assistant secretary of the department during the Trump administration.

The winner of the race will face Democrat Hillary Scholten in the general election come November.

