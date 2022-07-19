Kent County millage proposal guide

There are two countywide, seven city and three school district millage proposals for Kent County residents to consider on Aug. 2.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Aug. 2 primary election will feature several millage proposals from Kent County, local cities and school districts on the ballot.

The millage proposals will appear on ballots based on the district you are voting in.

A millage is a tax levied against property owners at different rates based on the millage proposal. Millages are levied in mils, which is the dollar amount to be taxed on $1,000 worth of property value.

For example, if a millage is levied at the rate of 1 mil, a property owner will be taxed $1 for every $1,000 of property value, i.e. a $200,000 home would pay $200 annually for a 1 mil millage.

Below is a list of all of the millage proposals across Kent County that will appear on ballots on Aug. 2.

Kent County Millage Proposals

Kent County Millage For Senior Citizen Services

Purpose: Planning, evaluating and providing various services to persons age 60 years or older. Some of the services provided are: Caregiver support, dental services, fair housing services, medical services and food assistance programs. Learn more about the services here.

Planning, evaluating and providing various services to persons age 60 years or older. Some of the services provided are: Caregiver support, dental services, fair housing services, medical services and food assistance programs. Learn more about the services here. Duration of millage: 2022-2029

2022-2029 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: 50 cents

50 cents Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $13.8 million

Kent County Millage For Veterans Services

Purpose: Providing outreach and emergency services in Kent County to honorably discharged veterans of United States military service, National Guard, reserves and their dependents. Learn more about the services here.

Providing outreach and emergency services in Kent County to honorably discharged veterans of United States military service, National Guard, reserves and their dependents. Learn more about the services here. Duration of millage: 2022-2029

2022-2029 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: 5 cents

5 cents Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $1.3 million

City and Township Millage Proposals

City of Kentwood - Charter Amendment Proposal to Authorize a New Additional Millage For Parks, Trails, and Recreation

Purpose: Provide Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades and a variety of other improvements and developments to 15 parks in Kentwood. Learn more about the improvements here.

Provide Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades and a variety of other improvements and developments to 15 parks in Kentwood. Learn more about the improvements here. Duration of millage: 2023-2038

2023-2038 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $1

$1 Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $2.345 million

Ada Township - Police and Fire Protection Millage Proposal - Renewal and Increase

Purpose: To renew and increase a previous millage that expires this year. The funds provided by the millage will be used for police protection within the Township and for maintenance, equipment, and operation of the Township's Fire Department. Learn more about the how the funds will be used here.

To renew and increase a previous millage that expires this year. The funds provided by the millage will be used for police protection within the Township and for maintenance, equipment, and operation of the Township's Fire Department. Learn more about the how the funds will be used here. Duration of millage: 2022-2026

2022-2026 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $1.40

$1.40 Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $1.63 million

Cannon Township - Resolution to Approve Ballot Proposal for Firefighter Wages, and to Provide 24-Hour Staffing at the Fire Stations

Purpose: Funding firefighter wages and benefits and providing continuous 24- hour staffing at the Township fire stations.

Funding firefighter wages and benefits and providing continuous 24- hour staffing at the Township fire stations. Duration of millage: 2022-2031

2022-2031 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: 50 cents

50 cents Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $400,000

Grand Rapids Charter Township - Renewal of Previously-Approved Millage for Public Safety Purposes

Purpose: To renew a previous millage that provides funds for public safety purposes within the Township.

To renew a previous millage that provides funds for public safety purposes within the Township. Duration of millage: 2024-2033

2024-2033 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: 91.79 cents

91.79 cents Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $1.133 million

Lowell Charter Township - Fire Protection and Emergency Services Millage Proposal

Purpose: Providing funds for fire protection and emergency services within Lowell Charter Township.

Providing funds for fire protection and emergency services within Lowell Charter Township. Duration of millage: 2022-2029

2022-2029 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $1.74

$1.74 Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $282,290

Tyrone Township - Proposal Millage Renewal for Fire Operations

Purpose: Funding fire department operations.

Funding fire department operations. Duration of millage: 2023-2026

2023-2026 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: 95.26 cents

95.26 cents Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $158,320

Tyrone Township - Proposal Millage Ballot Question for Fire Dept. Maintaining Operations

Purpose: Maintaining fire department operations.

Maintaining fire department operations. Duration of millage: 2023-2026

2023-2026 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $1

$1 Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $166,198

Local School District Millage Proposals

Grant Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal

Purpose: Provide funding for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance and restores millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the "Headlee" amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963. This millage will be levied on all property except for principal residences and other property exempted by law in Grant Public Schools, Newaygo, Kent and Muskegon Counties. Learn more about principal residence exemption here.

Provide funding for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance and restores millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the "Headlee" amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963. This millage will be levied on all property except for principal residences and other property exempted by law in Grant Public Schools, Newaygo, Kent and Muskegon Counties. Learn more about principal residence exemption here. Duration of millage: 2023-2026

2023-2026 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $18.12

$18.12 Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $1.11 million

Tri County Area Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

Purpose: Provide funding for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews the millage set to expire in 2022. This millage will be levied on all property except for principal residences and other property exempted by law in Tri County Area Schools, Montcalm, Kent and Newaygo Counties. Learn more about principal residence exemption here.

Provide funding for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews the millage set to expire in 2022. This millage will be levied on all property except for principal residences and other property exempted by law in Tri County Area Schools, Montcalm, Kent and Newaygo Counties. Learn more about principal residence exemption here. Duration of millage: 2023-2024

2023-2024 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $18

$18 Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $2.424 million

Wayland Union School District Bonding Proposal

Purpose: To approve a $48.5 million bond that will be repaid through an existing millage. The school district predicts that the current millage rate will not change if the bond is approved. Money from the bond will be used to erect, furnish and equip a new pool addition to the high school; remodel, furnish and refurnish and equip and re-equip school buildings; acquire and install instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; and develop, equip and improve athletic fields and facilities, parking areas and sites. Learn more about the bond proposal and how the funds will be used here.

To approve a $48.5 million bond that will be repaid through an existing millage. The school district predicts that the current millage rate will not change if the bond is approved. Money from the bond will be used to erect, furnish and equip a new pool addition to the high school; remodel, furnish and refurnish and equip and re-equip school buildings; acquire and install instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; and develop, equip and improve athletic fields and facilities, parking areas and sites. Learn more about the bond proposal and how the funds will be used here. Duration of millage: N/A

N/A Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $8.40 (may change)

$8.40 (may change) Total bond amount: $48.5 million

You can learn more about the millage proposals on the Aug. 2 ballot and read the full wording of the proposals here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.