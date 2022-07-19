Kent County millage proposal guide

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Aug. 2 primary election will feature several millage proposals from Kent County, local cities and school districts on the ballot.
The millage proposals will appear on ballots based on the district you are voting in.
A millage is a tax levied against property owners at different rates based on the millage proposal. Millages are levied in mils, which is the dollar amount to be taxed on $1,000 worth of property value.
For example, if a millage is levied at the rate of 1 mil, a property owner will be taxed $1 for every $1,000 of property value, i.e. a $200,000 home would pay $200 annually for a 1 mil millage.
Below is a list of all of the millage proposals across Kent County that will appear on ballots on Aug. 2.
Kent County Millage Proposals
Kent County Millage For Senior Citizen Services
- Purpose: Planning, evaluating and providing various services to persons age 60 years or older. Some of the services provided are: Caregiver support, dental services, fair housing services, medical services and food assistance programs. Learn more about the services here.
- Duration of millage: 2022-2029
- Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: 50 cents
- Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $13.8 million
Kent County Millage For Veterans Services
- Purpose: Providing outreach and emergency services in Kent County to honorably discharged veterans of United States military service, National Guard, reserves and their dependents. Learn more about the services here.
- Duration of millage: 2022-2029
- Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: 5 cents
- Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $1.3 million
City and Township Millage Proposals
City of Kentwood - Charter Amendment Proposal to Authorize a New Additional Millage For Parks, Trails, and Recreation
- Purpose: Provide Americans with Disabilities Act upgrades and a variety of other improvements and developments to 15 parks in Kentwood. Learn more about the improvements here.
- Duration of millage: 2023-2038
- Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $1
- Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $2.345 million
Ada Township - Police and Fire Protection Millage Proposal - Renewal and Increase
- Purpose: To renew and increase a previous millage that expires this year. The funds provided by the millage will be used for police protection within the Township and for maintenance, equipment, and operation of the Township's Fire Department. Learn more about the how the funds will be used here.
- Duration of millage: 2022-2026
- Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $1.40
- Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $1.63 million
Cannon Township - Resolution to Approve Ballot Proposal for Firefighter Wages, and to Provide 24-Hour Staffing at the Fire Stations
- Purpose: Funding firefighter wages and benefits and providing continuous 24- hour staffing at the Township fire stations.
- Duration of millage: 2022-2031
- Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: 50 cents
- Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $400,000
Grand Rapids Charter Township - Renewal of Previously-Approved Millage for Public Safety Purposes
- Purpose: To renew a previous millage that provides funds for public safety purposes within the Township.
- Duration of millage: 2024-2033
- Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: 91.79 cents
- Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $1.133 million
Lowell Charter Township - Fire Protection and Emergency Services Millage Proposal
- Purpose: Providing funds for fire protection and emergency services within Lowell Charter Township.
- Duration of millage: 2022-2029
- Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $1.74
- Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $282,290
Tyrone Township - Proposal Millage Renewal for Fire Operations
- Purpose: Funding fire department operations.
- Duration of millage: 2023-2026
- Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: 95.26 cents
- Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $158,320
Tyrone Township - Proposal Millage Ballot Question for Fire Dept. Maintaining Operations
- Purpose: Maintaining fire department operations.
- Duration of millage: 2023-2026
- Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $1
- Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $166,198
Local School District Millage Proposals
Grant Public Schools Operating Millage Proposal
- Purpose: Provide funding for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance and restores millage lost as a result of the reduction required by the "Headlee" amendment to the Michigan Constitution of 1963. This millage will be levied on all property except for principal residences and other property exempted by law in Grant Public Schools, Newaygo, Kent and Muskegon Counties. Learn more about principal residence exemption here.
- Duration of millage: 2023-2026
- Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $18.12
- Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $1.11 million
Tri County Area Schools Operating Millage Renewal Proposal
- Purpose: Provide funding for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance and renews the millage set to expire in 2022. This millage will be levied on all property except for principal residences and other property exempted by law in Tri County Area Schools, Montcalm, Kent and Newaygo Counties. Learn more about principal residence exemption here.
- Duration of millage: 2023-2024
- Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $18
- Estimated yearly amount raised by millage: $2.424 million
Wayland Union School District Bonding Proposal
- Purpose: To approve a $48.5 million bond that will be repaid through an existing millage. The school district predicts that the current millage rate will not change if the bond is approved. Money from the bond will be used to erect, furnish and equip a new pool addition to the high school; remodel, furnish and refurnish and equip and re-equip school buildings; acquire and install instructional technology and instructional technology equipment for school buildings; and develop, equip and improve athletic fields and facilities, parking areas and sites. Learn more about the bond proposal and how the funds will be used here.
- Duration of millage: N/A
- Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $8.40 (may change)
- Total bond amount: $48.5 million
You can learn more about the millage proposals on the Aug. 2 ballot and read the full wording of the proposals here.
