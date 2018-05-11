MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. - More than 2,700 registered voters in the city of Muskegon requested an absentee ballot. That's about the number of absentee ballots requested in the 2016 presidential election.

"I just turned in my absentee ballot," said Leroy McClain. "I can do it in my living room and I can be sure that I got it right."

With that done McClain says he'll be out on Tuesday, Nov. 6 reminding others to vote.

At Muskegon City Hall Monday Nov. 5 there was a steady stream of residents requesting absentee ballots. "They have to vote the ballot here," said Muskegon City Clerk Ann Meisch. "They can not take it with them."

She and other election officials have some "dos" and "don't" to share on the eve of the election.

First arrive with patience. "We do anticipate long lines," said Meisch.

Most ballots in Muskegon County are two-sided. And straight party voting is no longer an option in Michigan.

Michigan does have a voter identification requirement. You can still vote without a photo ID but you need to sign an affidavit saying you are who you say you are.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you're in line at 8 p.m., you still get to vote.

Don't take a ballot selfie, since they are currently illegal in Michigan. The use of still and video cameras are prohibited at all polling locations.

Voters can not wear campaign shirts or pins. Displays of election-related material is not allowed within 100 feet of a polling place.

If you go to vote wearing campaign material you will be asked to remove it or cover it.

Typically the longest lines form first thing in the morning until around mid-morning, and then from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

