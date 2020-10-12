Muskegon County Board of Canvassers to meet for general election recount

The recount starts at 8:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The Board of Canvassers in Muskegon County are expected to meet Thursday morning to conduct a recount of the Nov. 3 election results.

The recount starts at 8:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 1070 S. Quarterline Road in Muskegon. The meeting is open to the public, but attendees will be required to undergo a temperature check and wear masks while inside. They will also need to fill out a health questionnaire. Limited space is available due to social distancing.

President-elect Joe Biden narrowly won Muskegon County by a little more than 500 votes.

There were some error reporting discrepancies that the county faced. The county's elections coordinator, Jeanne Pezet, said it happened because ballots in Casnovia Township were re-tabulated after poll workers found the tabulator to be one vote off from the number of ballots cast.

Pezet also found that the absentee ballot total from one North Muskegon precinct was reported to the county twice. The mistakes were corrected, eventually leading to Biden's win.

In Muskegon County voter turnout was 64%, and significantly higher in townships around the county. In the city of Muskegon, voter turnout was around 55% and in Muskegon Township, 98% of the absentee ballots were returned.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.