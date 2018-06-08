MUSKEGON, Mich. - A candidate running for a seat on the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners has dropped out of the race.

Sean Mullally made the announcement on Facebook. He informed supporters that he was recently married and would not be living in the county's 8th commission district on election day. That move made him ineligible to serve as commissioner, should he win in November's general election.

Mullally is a Democrat. He was campaigning to out longtime republican Commissioner John Snider.

The Muskegon County Clerk's office had been asked to check Mullally's residency but he withdrew his name prior to the clerk's office taking any action.

It's too late to remove Mullally's name from the ballot.

