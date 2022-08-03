Muskegon County 911 millage passes

The millage proposal will provide funding for the operations of the 911 Central Dispatch in the county.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Voters in Muskegon County have approved the 911 millage renewal proposal that will provide funds for the operation costs of the 911 dispatch center for the county.

The latest proposal was a renewal of a previous millage that will levy .3 mils on property owners in the county. That equates to 30 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value.

The millage will be levied from 2023 until 2029 and is expected to raise $1.4 million in the first year.

The money will be used for operation costs, which include employee salaries. The 911 dispatch has been understaffed for over a year.

