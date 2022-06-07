Muskegon County to offer free election inspector training ahead of Primary Election

Certifications last 2 years barring any changes to election laws. Once someone goes through the training, they can work at a polling location anywhere in the state.

MUSKEGON, Mich — We are less than one month away from the August 2nd primary election, and Muskegon County's Clerk is hoping community members will take advantage of the chance to participate in running those upcoming elections.

On Thursday, July 14th, the county is hosting a free training for election inspector certification.

Election Inspectors are responsible for helping voters at polling places, and ensuring the security and sanctity of those ballots when the polls close. It's required in Michigan that multiple inspectors be present at the same polling location, and they must represent opposing political parties to ensure a balanced process.

"We think with all the controversy with Roe versus Wade and things like that, we're certainly going to see younger people, more women, more people that have an interest in what's going on," said Muskegon County Clerk Nancy Waters. "I think that the August election could be very busy, and certainly for the November election."

Waters believes the inspector system keeps the election process fair. Out of each three inspectors, if two are republicans, the third must be a democrat, or vice versa. Inspectors who don't feel they align with the two major parties won't necessarily work during the primaries, but would be able to find a spot during the general election in November.

"I think that the future of our society is such that everyone should be involved, they should care about it," Waters said. "They should want to be sure that the precincts are operating right, and correct, and that they're building a foundation for democracy for their children, their grandchildren and the future of all of us US citizens."

The training is free to attend, but spots are limited. You can register on the County Clerks Website. The deadline to register is Monday, July 11 at 4 p.m.

Two sessions are being offered on July 14, one from 9 a.m. to noon, and a second from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone above the age of 16 may attend, anyone above 18 years old must be a registered voter to attend. The training is being held at the Muskegon Innovation Hub at GVSU, 200 Viridian Drive, Muskegon MI 49442.

