WEST OLIVE, Mich. - With Election Day less than a month away, Ottawa County stepped up their services to bring you a new tool than can make voting a bit easier.

They’re calling it a one-stop-shop for all your election needs. With some help from the GIS, the Ottawa County Clerk’s office launched two new election tools you can access on your phone.

The site allow you to access all the voter registration information you may need before you head to the poll. With one touch of a map the site gives you your polling place, directions to the location, and your sample ballot. The site also allows you to type in your address or click on a map to give you the contact information for all your local elected officials.

The Ottawa County Clerk says this information had never been available from a single source until now.

"As voters prepare for an election it's always important to have the most information available for them," Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck said.

"This is just another tool in the toolbox that we felt like, this is putting out there for our voters to access, in the same place where they're getting other information."

This tool also give those who usually straight ticket vote a chance to look at all the candidates. This is the first time ever straight ticket voting will not be an option on the ballot.

Roebuck tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE judging by the early absentee ballot numbers and projections, they’re expecting a presidential size turnout this year.

Email news@wzzm13.com

