Not registered to vote? Your ballot can still be counted on election day

In 2018, Michigan voters approved same-day voter registration. That means you can register and vote at your local clerks office on election day.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On election day, even if you are not registered, you can still vote.

That's because in 2018, Michigan voters passed same-day voter registration. That means Michigan residents can register to vote up until and on election day. There is no more registration deadlines like in previous years.

To both register and vote on election day, visit the local clerk's office instead of the precinct.

"Go to your local city or township clerks office," said Joel Hondorp, Grand Rapids' City Clerk. "Here in Grand Rapids, you can either go to City Hall or Election Central at 201 Market Ave."

Once at the clerk's office, fill out a registration form. Then, you have an option: you can either vote absentee right there at the clerk's office or visit your precinct to vote at the polls. Keep in mind, with the second option, you will likely have to wait in another line.

However, before heading out of the house, the first step is to check your voter registration status online. That can be done at Michigan.gov/vote. Click on "Am I registered?" and follow the prompted information request. This will not only show registration status, but also a sample ballot, polling location, and more.

"The City of Grand Rapids and your local clerks, our job is to make the voting process as easy, safe, and secure for the voter as possible," said Hondorp. "But we need to partner with voters to do their part too."

A driver's license is required if the voter has it on their person. If not, they will need to sign an affidavit and provide proof of residence. That can be something like an electricity bill, either paper or on their phone.

"You have to have a proof of residency," said Hondorp. "We’re not going to register you because you just came in the door. You have to prove you’re a resident of Grand Rapids for us, or the city or township you live in."

Hondorp said in previous elections, some people who came to the clerk's office to register were either already registered or lived in another city or township. He said it's important to check online for registration status first, to save time waiting in line.

Speaking of lines, expect them. Hondorp said previous elections had long lines at the clerk's office. To aid in the efficiency of election workers, Hondorp suggests having identification or proof of residency ready in your hand.

Also, Grand Rapids will have election workers doing pre-checks in the line, to make sure no one is in the wrong location.

The time to register and vote Tuesday at the clerk's office is the same as the polls: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Also, as long as someone is in line at 8 p.m., they will be allowed to register and vote, even after the polls close.

"In March, I think we registered our last voter a quarter past 10 at night," said Hondorp.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.