Tuesday, Nov. 5 is Election Day, and for voters in West Michigan that means they'll be making some decisions that impact their local governments.

Mayors in Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids, Holland and Grand Haven are up for re-election. There are city commission seats in the running in various cities. And Douglas will have an interesting Election Day, since their ballots are all blank.

Here are some of the races and ballot items across the region:

KENT COUNTY

Grand Rapids Mayor: Incumbent Mayor Rosalynn Bliss is facing off against Daniel Schutte, a local pastor who ran an unsuccessful campaign against David LeGrand last year for a state house seat. If Bliss wins, this would be her second term in office.

Grand Rapids City Commission: Seats for city commissioners in Grand Rapids' three wards are up for re-election. The 1st and 2nd ward commissioner races are up for contention, but the 3rd ward is an unopposed race.

East Grand Rapids Mayor: Incumbent Mayor Amna Seibold is hoping voters pick her for a second term. However, she is being challenged by Katie Favale, a current city commissioner.

Grand Rapids parks proposal: There is a millage on the ballot that would make parks funding permanent. It would make the current seven-year millage permanent and would be an average of about $70 a year.

In Kent County, there are also several bond proposals and millages for school districts like Caledonia, Grandville, Kent Community and Sparta. The cities of Lowell and Grandville are also voting in city council members.

OTTAWA COUNTY

Grand Haven mayor: After the incumbent Mayor Geri McCaleb lost the primary in August, two candidates are vying for the role. City council members Josh Brugger and Bob Monetza beat McCaleb in her run for a fifth term.

Holland mayor: Current Mayor Nancy DeBoer is trying to secure a second term as the city's first woman mayor. She is being challenged by attorney Nathan Bocks.

Both Holland and Grand Haven are also electing city council members.

ALLEGAN COUNTY

Douglas city council: This race has gained some attention because a filing error caused the ballots to be blank. Because of that, a new candidate stepped in to run as a write-in candidate, challenging the three incumbent city councilors.

Also in Allegan County, voters will be electing city councilors for Allegan and Saugatuck. There are also some millages on the ballot for Saugatuck schools.

MUSKEGON COUNTY

Millage for White Lake Fire Authority: Voters in the City of Whitehall, Fruitland Township and Whitehall Township will decide on a 1.65-mill property tax request for the White Lake Fire Authority.

In Muskegon County, there are city commissioners up for election in the city of Muskegon. Voters will be deciding Muskegon Heights city council members and the Muskegon Heights mayor among other ballot items.

If you want to see what's on your ballot, go to the Secretary of State's website to see a sample ballot.

