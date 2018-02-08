If the numbers hold, the turnout for Michigan’s primary election next week could far exceed the last gubernatorial election year in 2014.

So far, the number of absentee ballots sent out to Michigan voters is up by more than 200,000 this year over 2014 and the number of absentee ballots returned is already up by more than 100,000 over the same period, according to data provided by the Michigan Secretary of State.

“That’s amazing,” said Oakland University political science professor John Klemanski, who noted that higher turnout traditionally has benefited Democrats. “It would suggest that it’s the possible blue wave that everybody is speculating about. And we’ve still got almost a week left before the primary.”

Klemanski is going to be looking closely Tuesday to see the actual numbers of people voting in both major parties for two highly competitive races — for governor and the 11th Congressional District, where five Republicans and five Democrats are vying for the chance to win the seat held by U.S. Rep. David Trott, R-Birmingham, who decided not to seek re-election.

“That could be another sign of a blue wave this year,” he said. “The president has been very volatile. I know he has a very enthusiastic base, but a lot of people look at what he does and says and they’re not very happy with him. This is an opportunity for folks to express that unhappiness.”

According to the Secretary of State, the number of absentee ballots sent to voters this year is 648,802, compared with 433,129 in 2014. The number of ballots returned so far this year is 380,331, compared with 276,227 in 2014.

The reason could be just the sheer number of competitive races this year compared with 2014 when there wasn’t a primary race on the Republican or Democratic side in the governor’s race and only a few truly competitive races for congressional seats.

This year, the governor’s seat is wide open with three Democrats and four Republicans vying for Gov. Rick Snyder’s job because he can’t run again because of term limits. And there are three open congressional seats with no incumbents because of the decisions by U.S. Reps. Sander Levin, D-Royal Oak, and Trott to not seek re-election and U.S. Rep. John Conyers, D-Detroit, resigning last year amid a sexual harassment scandal.

“Look at the number of crowded primary fields we have right now,” said political consultant Matt Marsden, co-founder of RevSix Data, a data analysis firm based in Oakland County. “All of these candidates are trying to increase absentee voter participation because it’s the surest way for them to gauge if they’re actually moving the dial at all.”

Local clerks also have noticed the uptick.

In Livonia, Clerk Susan Nash has sent out 10,534 absentee ballots, compared with 9,182 in 2014.

“We increased the number of people who automatically get an absentee ballot, but we are also the largest city of the 11th Congressional District,” she said. “The candidates are here constantly at every function and every pancake flip.”

In Troy, Clerk Aileen Dickson said because of the higher interest in this election, turnout could spike from the 22 percent who voted in 2014 to 30 percent this year. In August 2014, the city had 5,710 absentee voters and this year, 6,285 have gotten ballots.

“All of a sudden, the last couple of weeks, it’s increased a lot. And we’ve been getting buckets of them back every day,” she said. “There is just a lot of interest in this election and the November election. I’ve always thought because of the political environment today, we could face presidential election numbers in the fall.”

The City of Detroit is also up about 1,000 absentee ballots this year, in part because of the increased interest in the governor’s race and the race in the 13th Congressional District, said Daniel Baxter, elections director for the city.

“For the first time in a long time, I see more synergy surrounding a primary election from a television and commercial standpoint,” Baxter said, noting the saturation of election ads on metro Detroit television. “It’s doing exactly what it’s designed to do. Candidates are the sole entity responsible for piquing voter turnout.”

Novi City Clerk Cortney Hanson said she’s hearing from other local clerks who also are experiencing a spike in voter interest. At this time in 2010 and 2014, “we didn’t surpass 3,000 absentee ballots and we’re already over 5,100 for this election.”

Those numbers bode well for democracy overall, Klemanski said.

“As a political scientist, I’m just happy that there are more people voting. That’s good news to me regardless of what side wins,” he said.

All local clerks’ offices will be open on Saturday — the times vary depending on the clerk — so voters can pick up and turn in absentee ballots. For more information, call your local clerk.

