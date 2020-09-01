ALBANY, N.Y. — New York would automatically add any citizen that fills out a state form to the voting rolls under a revised bill set to head to the state Senate.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins is scheduled to push for the bill alongside voting advocates and other Democrats Thursday.

Her staffers say the bill is expected to pass the Senate Thursday months after lawmakers scrapped a similar bill because of an error in its wording.

The expected Thursday vote on the revised legislation comes a day after Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for automatic voter registration in New York in his annual State of the State address.