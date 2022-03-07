A Grand Rapids voting precinct is changing location ahead of the primary election

Grand Rapids voting precinct 64 will move to the Gerald R. Ford Academic Center on Tuesday, August 2.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Ahead of the August 2 primary election, the City of Grand Rapids has announced one of the voting precincts are moving locations.

The city says Precinct 64, originally located at First Christian Reformed Church (651 Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49507), is moving to the Gerald R. Ford Academic Center (851 Madison Avenue, SE) on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

The general precinct boundaries include:

Martin Luther King Jr. Street

Eastern Avenue

Hall Street

Jefferson Avenue

Signs will be posted at the church informing voters of the location change as well. The city says the change is due to a building issue. However, details around that are still unclear.

If you're still unsure of what's on your ballot, there's a few ways to find out. Registered voters will get an information card in the mail from their county clerk with information about where your polling place is, and what your jurisdictions are for from congressional district to city ward.

For more information leading up to the primary and November elections, here are some helpful links:

