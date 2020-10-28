Oprah to host virtual town hall Wednesday to encourage voter turnout in Michigan

Alongside a panel featuring voting rights experts and local civic leaders, Oprah will talk to voters during each town hall.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Oprah Winfrey is hosting four virtual town halls on voting this week, including one for Michigan Wednesday evening.

The events, which began on Oct. 26, are part of OWN's OWN YOUR VOTE campaign, a bipartisan initiative to encourage voter and civic engagement, specifically among Black women.

"With a little over a week until Election Day, I wanted to talk to local voters, thought leaders, & voting rights experts across the nation so we’re all fully prepared to cast our vote," Oprah tweeted.

The virtual town halls are meant to engage and inform voters in seven states -- Wisconsin, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and South Carolina.

The Michigan virtual town hall, which is combined with Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, and Ohio, is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The virtual town halls are free, but you need to register to participate. To watch Oprah's voter town halls live, register in advance at zoomwithoprah.com.

