HOLLAND, Mich. - As the Aug, 2018 Michigan Primary Election makes headlines, the Ottawa County Clerk celebrated what he expects to be an increase in voter turnout.

On Tuesday, for the first time ever, Ottawa County was able to fully use their new election equipment. Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE they've seen a lot of success with the new equipment and a lot of positive feedback from voters.

Roebuck said this August election has proved to be a bigger one than expected for Ottawa County. They've seen a significant increase in absentee ballots applications.

"We've got about 18,800 absentee ballot applications out, which basically is about 10 percent of our registered voter total. And that's significantly up from over the last couple of election cycles in the August Primary, so what that indicates typically is a high turnout overall in the election," Roebuck said.

"We see an uptick based on some of the significant state races we have, but also the national politics have played a part as well. And just general interest from the public and that's kind of continued through this election cycle in 2018."

The polls close at 8 p.m. so there is still time to make it to your polling location. Roebuck tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE they hope to have results available fairly shortly after that. In May they had results in by 8:30 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM