List of millage proposals in Ottawa County

There is one countywide, one school district and 14 city and township millage proposals for Ottawa County residents to consider on Aug. 2.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Aug. 2 primary election will feature a millage proposal from Ottawa County, several from local cities and townships and one school district millage on the ballot.

The millage proposals will appear on ballots based on the district you are voting in.

A millage is a tax levied against property owners at different rates based on the millage proposal. Millages are levied in mils, which is the dollar amount to be taxed on $1,000 worth of property value.

For example, if a millage is levied at the rate of 1 mil, a property owner will be taxed $1 for every $1,000 of property value, i.e. a $200,000 home would pay $200 annually for a 1 mil millage.

Below is a list of all of the millage proposals across Ottawa County that will appear on ballots on Aug. 2.

Ottawa County Millage Proposal

Senior Citizen Services Millage Renewal Proposal

*This millage renewal is for Allegan County, but will be on some Ottawa County residents ballots who live in the Holland area.

Purpose: To renew an existing millage that provides services for senior citizens in Allegan County. Some of the services provided are: Adult day care, home delivered meals, in-home support, personal emergency response systems and senior transportation. Learn more about the services here.

2022-2025 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: 49 cents

49 cents Estimated amount raised by millage in first year: $2.862 million

City and Township Millage Proposals

City of Holland - Broadband Bond Proposal

Purpose: The bond will be used in financing all or a part of the expansion of the City’s broadband internet transport services, including in part the engineering and design, acquisition, construction, installation and expansion of its fiber optics network and associated facilities, and all work and equipment necessary. Learn more about the proposal here.

25 years Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $1.50 for the first year, and an average of $1.12 for the remaining years.

$1.50 for the first year, and an average of $1.12 for the remaining years. Total bond amount: $30 million

Blendon Township - Millage Renewal Proposal for Fire Protection Purposes

Purpose: To renew and increase the previous millage to fund continued fire protection in the Township. The funding will be used for the operation and maintenance of the Township Fire Department, the acquisition and maintenance of emergency vehicles, apparatus and equipment, and the acquisition of Fire Department buildings and land.

2023-2030 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $1.80

$1.80 Estimated amount raised by millage in first year: $656,346

Chester Township - Fire Protection Millage Proposal

Purpose: To renew and increase the previous millage to fund the operations and provide fire protection and emergency services, and the provision of equipment in the Township.

2023-2026 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $1.75

$1.75 Estimated amount raised by millage in first year: $167,030.84

Crockery Township - Millage Renewal Proposition

Purpose: To renew and increase the previous millage to provide funds to pay for public library services to Township resident by the Spring Lake District Library.

2024-2033 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: 50 cents

50 cents Estimated amount raised by millage in first year: $106,421

Holland Charter Township - Renewal Police/E-Unit Millage Proposition

Purpose: To renew and increase the previous millage to provide funds for paying costs for E-Unit services to provide emergency medical response and care and for policing services to provide community directed law enforcement, traffic safety and enforcement, and other general policing services.

2023-2026 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $1.50

$1.50 Estimated amount raised by millage in first year: $2.343 million

Jamestown Charter Township - Millage Renewal Proposition for Fire Department Operating Purposes

Purpose: To renew the previous millage which provides funds for the operation of the Jamestown Charter Township Fire Department.

2023-2026 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: 98 cents

98 cents Estimated amount raised by millage in first year: $507,071

Jamestown Charter Township - Millage Renewal Proposition for Road Improvement Purposes

Purpose: To renew the previous millage which provides funds for the improvement of secondary roads situated in Jamestown Charter Township.

2023-2026 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $1.46

$1.46 Estimated amount raised by millage in first year: $760,581

Jamestown Charter Township - Millage Renewal Proposition for Library Purposes

Purpose: To renew and increase the previous millage which provides funds for the operation, maintenance and repair of the Jamestown Township Library (the Patmos Library) in the Township.

2023-2032 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: 60 cents

60 cents Estimated amount raised by millage in first year: $311,756

Olive Township - Road Millage Renewal Proposal

Purpose: To renew and increase the previous millage which provides funds to pave, repair, construct, or reconstruct roads, bridges or drain structures in the Township.

2022-2025 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $2

$2 Estimated amount raised by millage in first year: $442,000

Olive Township - Fire Rescue Department (Equipment and Apparatus) Millage Renewal Proposal

Purpose: To renew and increase the previous millage which provides funds to provide equipment and apparatus for the Olive Township Fire Rescue Department.

2022-2025 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: 75 cents

75 cents Estimated amount raised by millage in first year: $166,000

Park Township - Parks and Recreation Millage Renewal and Increase

Purpose: To renew and increase the previous millage for the purpose of providing funds for the operation, maintenance, repair, renovation, rebuilding, or improvement of Township-owned or leased land, buildings and other improvements used for parks and/or recreation purposes, and the purchase or lease of land for parks, recreation, and open space/greenway purposes.

2023-2026 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: 60 cents

60 cents Estimated amount raised by millage in first year: $809,580

Tallmadge Township - Police and Fire Renewal Millage Proposition

Purpose: To renew and increase the previous millage which provides funds for police, fire, medical, and related services from and necessary equipment (including water hydrants) for the Wright-Tallmadge Fire Department and the Ottawa County Sheriff's Department.

2022-2025 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $1.25

$1.25 Estimated amount raised by millage in first year: $519,000

Tallmadge Township - Library Millage Renewal Proposition

Purpose: To renew and increase the previous millage which provides funds for the operation and maintenance of the Allendale Township Library, operated by Allendale Charter Township.

2022-2027 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: 30 cents

30 cents Estimated amount raised by millage in first year: $124,000

Wright Township - Fire Protection Services Millage Proposal

Purpose: To renew and increase the previous millage which provides funds to the Wright-Tallmadge Fire Department or other governmental agency for fire protection services within Wright Township.

2022-2025 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $1.19

$1.19 Estimated amount raised by millage in first year: $205,080

Local School District Millage Proposal

Coopersville Area Public Schools - Operating Millage Renewal Proposal

Purpose: Provide funding for the school district to receive its full revenue per pupil foundation allowance by renewing the millage that expired in 2021. This millage will be levied on all property except for principal residences and other property exempted by law in Coopersville Area Public Schools, Ottawa and Muskegon Counties. Learn more about principal residence exemption here.

2022-2023 Cost per $1,000 of taxable value of property: $17.83

$17.83 Estimated amount raised by millage in first year: $1.93 million

You can learn more about the millage proposals on the Aug. 2 ballot and read the full wording of the proposals here.

