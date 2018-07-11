Voters in Ottawa County approved a millage that would raise more than $11 million for local school districts.

A total of 11 districts, including Hudsonville, West Ottawa and Grand Haven are going to benefit from the increased funding.

Under the passed proposal, residents who own a home that is worth $100,000 will pay an extra $45 each year for the next 10 years.

The money will go toward fixing infrastructure, providing mental health support for students and hiring more teachers.

