Kent County Clerk oversees partial recount of Proposal 3, Grand Rapids School board race

The Kent Co. Clerk says while the recount will not change the outcome of the election, it will ensure the certification documents are accurate.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A recount is underway by the Kent County Board of Canvassers for Proposal 3 and a Grand Rapids City School board race after it was approved by the state board of canvassers.

Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons said a paperwork error on state-required documents for a full term on the Grand Rapids Public schools Board of Education was discovered after the election was certified.

The State Board of Canvassers approved a recount for Proposals 2 and 3 but Kent County is only recounting Proposal 3.

"We have a lot of checks and balances in our elections, both before Election Day on Election Day and after Election Day," Kent County Clerk Posthumus Lyons said.

"We want to make sure that folks know our elections in Kent County are secure. We're transparent. They're fair and accurate."

The recounts will continue through Thursday or until finished.

Ottawa County will start a portion of the statewide recount starting on Thursday.

