Watch live | People gather to pray ahead of the election at Georgia Prayer March today

“The Georgia Prayer March is not a rally, a conference, or a concert. This is not even a worship service, although there will be times of worship,."

ATLANTA — The Georgia Prayer March is being held today at the Georgia State House in Atlanta.

It will begin at 11 a.m. and end at around 2:30 p.m.

According to the press release, it is a “prayer meeting while marching.”

“The Georgia Prayer March is not a rally, a conference, or a concert. This is not even a worship service, although there will be times of worship,” the release stated. “There will not be speeches or sermons.”

The march comes ahead of Georgia’s two special senate run-off elections on Jan. 5.

“Attendees will pray specifically for biblical values to be exalted in the Georgia senatorial elections. Specific candidates or political parties will not be named,” the release said.

Participants are encouraged to participate online via this link.