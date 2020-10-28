President Donald Trump returning to Michigan Friday

The president will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again victory rally in Waterford Township, Mich.

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — President Donald Trump will return to Michigan on Friday, Oct. 29.

The president will deliver remarks at a Make America Great Again victory rally at the Oakland County International Airport in Waterford Township at 1 p.m., according to the Trump/Pence campaign.

Organizers said the doors open at 10 a.m.

Other Republican candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot are expected to be in attendance and will make remarks as well, the campaign said.

The former vice president will be in Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 31 with former President Barack Obama. Not many details about his visit have been made public yet, but Biden plans to discuss "bringing Americans together to address the crisis facing the country and win the battle for the soul of the nation."

