President Trump to make campaign stop in Lansing Tuesday

LANSING, Mich. — Friday, President Trump announced he'll be making another stop in Michigan next week.

The president will speak at Capital Region International Airport in Lansing on Tuesday, October 27.

He's expected to make remarks at 2 p.m., doors will open at 11 a.m.

You can reserve your tickets to the event here.

Following his rally in Lansing, the president will travel to West Salem, Wisconsin as well as Omaha, Nebraska.

Michigan has been a popular stop for both candidates this year, especially in the final stretch before election day on November 3.

