Things you need to know for the August 2 primary elections

The August Primary includes party nominations from governor to county commission and everything in between. It also includes tax proposals you wont see in November.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — We are now officially less than a month away from Michigan's August primary election. On August 2, polls open for ballots to determine who will be in the November election. Not to mention things like important millage and tax proposal's that will impact local services.

"This August 2nd primary election is an important election no different than any other election we vote in say November," said Kent County Clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons. "This is where we nominate the major parties candidates for important races like governor, all the way down to county commission."

While it can be easy to focus on the candidates, the proposals and tax changes are also crucial. Unlike party candidates, these proposals won't be on the ballot again come November, so if you don't cast a ballot, you'll miss your chance.

If unsure of what's on your ballot, there's a few ways to find out. Registered voters will get an information card in the mail from their county clerk with information about where your polling place is, and what your jurisdictions are for from congressional district to city ward.

You still have time to register if you're not yet. Michigan voters are able to register at any point before or even on election day itself. Absentee ballots work similarly. Voters are able to request absentee ballots as late as the day before the election with no questions asked.

If choosing to vote absentee, the ballot must be received by election officials by the time polls close. If planning to mail in an absentee ballot, give yourself extra time for delays ahead of August 2nd, or drop it off at your polling location once polls open.

For voters in Kent County, the upcoming election will include two county wide items impacting senior services and veterans services. In Ada, Cannon, Grand Rapids Township, Lowell and Tyrone townships, there are Fire and emergency services proposals. There are school and education items on the ballot for the Grant, Tri-county and Wayland districts according to Lisa Lyons.

For more information leading up to the primary and November elections, here are some helpful links:

