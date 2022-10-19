Everything you need to know about Proposal 2

With the election less than a month away, we explain what Proposal 2 is and how it would impact future elections in Michigan.

MICHIGAN, USA — Proposal 2, also known as Promote the Vote, aims to expand voting rights in Michigan and enshrine them in the state’s Constitution. This includes options for early voting, absentee voting and more.

In September, the Michigan Supreme Court approved the proposal to appear on the November ballot. This comes after the Board of State Canvassers rejected it, despite the Bureau of Elections recommending its approval.

With opinions differing across the state, we took a look at Proposal 2 to break down what it would mean for Michigan elections and voters rights.

What is Proposal 2?

Proposal 2 will “enhance the fairness and integrity of our elections and protect the ability of every eligible Michigan voter to be heard,” according to Promote the Vote, the organization that wrote and proposed the measure. Promote the Vote also says Proposal 2 would protect and expand voting rights in Michigan.

Here is the ballot language:

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Recognize the fundamental right to vote without harassing conduct;

Require military or overseas ballots to be counted if postmarked by Election Day;

Provide voters the right to verify identity with photo ID or signed statement;

Provide the voter right to a single application to vote absentee in all elections;

Require state-funded absentee-ballot drop boxes, and postage for absentee applications and ballots;

Provide that only election officials may conduct post-election audits;

Require nine days of early in-person voting;

Allow donations to fund elections, which must be disclosed;

Require canvass boards to certify election results based only on the official records of votes cast.

Should this proposal be adopted?

How would this change Michigan elections?

Currently, military or overseas ballots will only be counted if they are sent and postmarked by Oct. 24. Proposal 2 would allow mail-in ballots to be counted as long as they are postmarked and sent by Nov. 8, Election Day.

The proposal would also require boards to certify election results based on vote counts alone. This was emphasized during the 2020 election when former president Donald Trump urged election officials to not certify the results, falsely claiming widespread voter fraud impacted the election outcome.

Under Proposal 2, Michiganders would be able to vote using a photo ID or a signed affidavit confirming their identity. This would allow everyone to be able to vote, even if they don't have a photo ID, cannot obtain a photo ID in time for the election or forgot their ID before heading to the polls. Currently, voters must have either a photo ID or two documents, like utility bills or pay stubs, proving their name and address.

Access to absentee voting would also be expanded under Proposal 2. Each voter would receive an application to vote absentee for every election. Currently, voters must request an application. In addition, Proposal 2 would increase the number of ballot drop boxes and provide postage to eliminate any barriers to sending in absentee ballots.

Proposal 2 would add nine days of early in-person voting to Michigan elections, giving Michiganders more opportunities to vote. This would include two weekends. Under the state's current election rules, voters must vote in person on Election Day only, unless voting absentee.

What are politicians saying about Proposal 2?

Proposal 2 has been controversial across the state. Michigan Democrats say the proposal would increase accessibility to make voting easier, particularly by expanding access to absentee voting and early in-person voting.

Supporters also argue that Proposal 2 would increase election integrity by confirming identification before voting, "modernizing" election processes, allowing Michiganders to track their absentee ballots and ensuring elections are certified based only on votes cast.

Republicans have expressed concern over election security. They claim the ability to vote using a signed affidavit instead of a photo ID could open the doors to fraud. State GOP members have called for stricter voting rules.

This comes after an election worker in Gaines Township was accused of inserting a personal USB drive into an electronic poll book after the August primary. The worker, James Holkeboer, was an alternate Michigan GOP delegate for the 3rd Congressional District, according to the Kent GOP website.

A post-election audit found his actions had no effect on the primary vote outcome.

Michigan's absentee voting system is secure, the Michigan Secretary of State says.

To read the full Promote the Vote proposal, click here. You can learn more about Promote the Vote here.

