Questions about absentee ballots rise as election approaches

Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties will all have drop boxes located at city clerk offices for you to bring ballots in directly.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The presidential election is still a few months out, but it's never to early to think ahead.

"My number one piece of advice to voters is to make a plan," says Ottawa County Clerk Justin Roebuck.

And that's especially important if you plan to vote absentee. So if you've applied for an absentee ballot, when can you expect to see it?

"The week of September 21, the last week of September, we will be having ballots mailed to voters who have requested them," says Roebuck.

Clerks in Kent and Muskegon counties both say that is the time frame for them as well. And as soon as you get the ballot, Roebuck says don't waste time mailing it back.

"Post office says a week, we've been encouraging people 10 days," suggests Roebuck. "Make sure you allow that much time for the ballot to be returned to the local clerk."

But with the nationwide uncertainty surrounding the post office, you also have other options. Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties will all have drop boxes located at city clerk offices for you to bring ballots in directly.

"It's quick, gets it right there to the source, and you can always go online the next day or following couple of days to check and make sure your clerk has received the ballot," says Roebuck.

For an even more direct method, Roebuck says you can go directly into the clerks office and fill out an absentee ballot there to skip the at home portion all together.

But when it comes to mailing in your ballot, Amy Puhalski with the American Postal Workers Union says shes confident in the system.

"We've been trained to look for political mail, whether it's folks requesting their ballots or the flyers or ballots themselves," says Puhalski. "We've been trained to pull those out, we know what to look for."

Absentee ballots can be dropped off at the drop box locations anytime before 8 p.m. on election day.