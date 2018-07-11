The midterm election season has officially come to a close.

In Michigan, voters selected a new governor, re-elected a U.S. Senator, passed three statewide proposals and put local officials into office.

Here is a rundown of the major races:

Governor

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer defeated Republican Bill Schuette in the Michigan governor's race Tuesday as Michigan voters turned out in large numbers to elect a new governor to lead the state for the next four years.

U.S. Senate

U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., won election to a fourth six-year term in office Tuesday night, beating Republican newcomer John James and keeping the seat in the hands of Democrats.

Proposal 1: Recreational Marijuana

The proposal to legalize marijuana for adult recreational use was on its way to victory early Wednesday morning, making Michigan the first state in the Midwest to approve legal weed.

Proposal 2: Anti-gerrymandering

Michigan voters on Tuesday night gave a big "yes" to a ballot proposal that would significantly change the way Michigan's political lines are drawn for congressional and state legislative districts.

Proposal 3: Michigan's election law

A proposal to bring same-day voter registration, no-reason absentee voting and more sweeping changes to Michigan's election law had a commanding lead Tuesday night.

U.S. Representatives: Republican retain seats

In the 2nd, 3rd, and 6th Congressional Districts, incumbent Republican candidates were all re-elected. Bill Huizenga was elected to his fifth term, representing the 2nd District, Justin Amash was also elected to his fifth term for the 3rd District, and Fred Upton held onto his position representing the 6th District.

Other races and proposals:

