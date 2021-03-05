Reeths-Puffer Schools bond proposal rejected

The funding would have gone toward building improvements and repairs, increased energy efficiency and upgrades to fine arts facilities and athletic fields.

The bond proposal that would have raised $23 million for Reeths-Puffer Schools was rejected 54% to 46% Tuesday night.

"We have to assess what kept the voters from supporting our needs," said Superintendent Steve Edwards. "Most of what was in our proposal isn't going away."

Edwards also recognized the need for the community to "support excellent educational opportunities for our kids."

