Rep. Peter Meijer concedes Republican primary for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District to John Gibbs

Republican incumbent Peter Meijer faced challenger John Gibbs in Michigan's 3rd District.

KENT COUNTY, Mich — After a single term in the United States Congress, Peter Meijer has conceded the primary election for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District to challenger John Gibbs.

The Associated Press has not declared a projected winner in the race.

Just days after Meijer was sworn into office in 2021, rioters stormed the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6 as a joint session was voting to certify Joe Biden as president.



Meijer voted to impeach Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection. Gibbs held roles in the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and was tapped as acting assistant secretary of the department during the Trump administration.

Gibbs would face off against Democratic challenger Hillary Scholten in the general election in November.

